Tom Holland and the rest of his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-stars including Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to discuss the upcoming film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for an extended interview about the upcoming superhero epic.

Stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Cobie Smilders (Maria Hill) were on hand Thursday and discussed how hard it was to film scenes using a heavily redacted script.

"Anything that had spoilers in it was blacked out so most of the script was blacked out," Zendaya said. "It's kind of hard to learn your lines when you can't see them.

Batalon said he was under the wrong impression during filming and that if a line was blacked out, he could say anything and it would be corrected during post-production.

Gyllenhaal mentioned how his Mysterio costume, while great, featured a chest piece that didn't allow him to fully extend his arms during action scenes.

"The effects guy was like 'It's cool, We'll make you look cool. It's fine,'" Gyllenhaal said about not needing to worry about how his arms looked.

Holland and Zendaya also discussed the rivalry they have over air hockey and the pair then played the arcade game. Zendaya, despite being declared the better air hockey player, was handily defeated by Holland.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, is set to arrive in theaters on July 2.