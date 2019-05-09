Nelson Franklin, Gary Cole, Dan Bakkedahl, Sarah Sutherland, Clea DuVall and Timothy Simons (left to right, back row), Paul Scheer, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh and Tony Hale (left to right, front row) attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The stars of Veep say fans can expect a satisfying ending to the HBO series.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Timothy Simons, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, Clea DuVall, Gary Cole and Kevin Dunn discussed the show's ending in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday ahead of the series finale.

The seventh and final season of Veep follows former president Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) as she runs for president against Jonah Ryan (Simons) and other candidates.

Hale, who plays Gary Walsh, said he thinks viewers "will feel satisfied" with the conclusion to the season. Richardson said he was personally happy with where his character, Richard Splett, ends up.

"I was satisfied and happy with where my character ends," the actor said.

Simons was also happy with Jonah's ending.

"What I loved about Jonah's ending was that the scene is about somebody who cares only about power and proximity to power. That was the first thing Jonah ever cared about and it's the last," the actor said.

"As far as endings go, the very last joke of this thing, I [expletive] screamed and howled because it is one of the best and it's something you should have seen coming the whole time," he teased.

Chlumsky, who plays Amy Brookheimer, described the finale as a "love letter" to the show.

"I bawled," the actress said.

Season 7 marks Louis-Dreyfus' first season since her breast cancer diagnosis in September 2017. The actress said she and the cast "poured their heart and soul" into the final season.

"I hope Veep's legacy is that it remains a very funny show forever. I hope it doesn't end up dating itself or somehow loses its comedic shine. That's my desire," she said.

Louis-Dreyfus previously told Late Night with Seth Meyers the final season is more "extreme" than past seasons to reflect the country's real-life political climate.

"It's more out there and what we're doing this season, had we tried it four seasons ago, would have been too outrageous, too broad," she said.

The Veep series finale airs Sunday on HBO.