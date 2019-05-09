"Today" stars Savannah Guthrie (R) and Hoda Kotb attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tom Hanks (L) and his wife Rita Wilson. Hanks will be joining Savannah Guthrie to co-host an episode of "Today."

May 9 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks will be co-hosting an hour of NBC's Today alongside Savannah Guthrie on May 23 to honor military caregivers.

The special segment will take place live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway days before the Indianapolis 500 is set to take place on May 26.

Hanks and Guthrie will be celebrating Hidden Heroes, an organization founded by former Sen. Elizabeth Dole that honors and supports millions of military caregivers.

Hanks and Dole will speak with Guthrie in front of an audience that consists of military caregivers and the veterans that they serve.

Singer Sheryl Crow is also set to perform during the hour at the Speedway.