'Nashville Flipped' star Troy Shafer dead at 38

May 9 (UPI) -- Troy Shafer, the star behind DIY Network's Nashville Flipped, has died at the age of 38.

Shafer's death was confirmed by an obituary in the Erie Times-News, a publication from his hometown of Erie, Pa.

The television star died unexpectedly on April 28. The cause of death is under investigation by the Erie coroner's office, The Tennessean reported.

Nashville Flipped, which ran for two seasons for a total of 17 episodes, featured Shafer remodeling old homes from the 1800s and 1900s. The series was launched in 2016.

"The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series," the network said in a statement.

"We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy's family and friends during this difficult time."