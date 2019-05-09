Hilary Swank to star in Netflix space drama 'Away'

Filmmaker Ed Zwick arrives for the premiere of "Love & Other Drugs" in New York on November 16, 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby actress Hilary Swank -- a double Oscar winner -- has signed on to play an American astronaut in the new Netflix series, Away.

The Path scribe Jessica Goldberg is on-board to serve as show-runner, writer and executive producer.

The 10-part drama is about a woman who leaves her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew, a press release from the streaming service said.

The Last Samurai filmmaker Ed Zwick will helm the first episode of Away and will executive produce the series.

No premiere date has been announced.