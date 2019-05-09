CBS renews 'Bull,' 'Madam Secretary,' 'SEAL Team'

May 9 (UPI) -- CBS announced Thursday that it renewed its dramas Bull, Madam Secretary, SEAL Team, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and S.W.A.T. for the 2019-20 TV season.
The network also ordered additional seasons of its news program 60 Minutes and the crime investigation series 48 Hours.
Previously announced renewals include Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, its three NCIS shows, Blue Bloods, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.
CBS' long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory wrapped its 12-season run last week.