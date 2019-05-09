CBS renews 'Bull,' 'Madam Secretary,' 'SEAL Team'

"S.W.A.T." actor Shemar Moore arrives in the press room at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City on January 28, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Madam Secretary" actress Tea Leoni at the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on November 27, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Michael Weatherly's show "Bull" has been renewed for a fourth season on CBS. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- CBS announced Thursday that it renewed its dramas Bull, Madam Secretary, SEAL Team, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and S.W.A.T. for the 2019-20 TV season.

The network also ordered additional seasons of its news program 60 Minutes and the crime investigation series 48 Hours.

Previously announced renewals include Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, its three NCIS shows, Blue Bloods, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.

CBS' long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory wrapped its 12-season run last week.