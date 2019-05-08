May 8 (UPI) -- FX has renewed its horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows for a second season.
Created by Jermaine Clement, the series is about vampires living in the New York City borough Staten Island. It stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.
"Gonna have to replace all the crew that got eaten. What We Do In The Shadows has officially been renewed for Season 2!" the show's Twitter account said Tuesday.
The series is a spinoff of the 2014 mockumentary film Clement and Taika Waititi wrote, directed and produced.
Waititi is a producer on the show, which will return with fresh episodes in 2020, EW.com said.