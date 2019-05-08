Filmmaker Taika Waititi arrives at the world premiere of "Moana" in Los Angeles on November 14, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Jermaine Clement arrive at a photocall for the film "The BFG" during the 69th annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 14, 2016. Clement's FX show "What We Do in the Shadows" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- FX has renewed its horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows for a second season.

Created by Jermaine Clement, the series is about vampires living in the New York City borough Staten Island. It stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.

"Gonna have to replace all the crew that got eaten. What We Do In The Shadows has officially been renewed for Season 2!" the show's Twitter account said Tuesday.

The series is a spinoff of the 2014 mockumentary film Clement and Taika Waititi wrote, directed and produced.

Waititi is a producer on the show, which will return with fresh episodes in 2020, EW.com said.