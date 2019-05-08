WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston defends title against AJ Styles, Sami Zayn

May 8 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defended his title for the second night in a row on Smackdown as he was challenged by Raw's AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.

Styles and Zayn appeared on Smackdown Tuesday through WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's new wild card rule which allows for up to four Raw superstars to visit the blue brand and vice versa.

Styles stated that he wanted a WWE Championship match against Kingston with Zayn interjecting that he deserved a title shot more.

Kingston, despite having successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan on Raw in a WrestleMania rematch, said he would take on any challengers which later resulted in a Triple Threat Match between the competitors.

Styles, in the main event, dominated the contest early until Kingston was able to perform an innovative, Double SOS that took out both The Phenomenal One and Zayn.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo would later take Styles out the match with a Trouble of Paradise that sent the high-flyer crashing to the outside ring area. Kevin Owens, Kingston's upcoming opponent at Money in the Bank on May 19, then appeared and attacked Kingston's New Day partner Xavier Woods who was viewing the action from ringside.

Zayn took advantage of the distraction and delivered three Blue Thunder Bombs in a row as he desperately tried to win the match. Zayn, after three failed pinning attempts, prepared to unleash The Helluva Kick. As Zayn charged forward, Kingston suddenly nailed him with the Trouble in Paradise to win the match.

Also on Smackdown, Shane McMahon was ready to crown new Smackdown Tag Team Champions after The Hardy Boyz last week were forced to relinquish the titles due to Jeff Hardy suffering from an injury at the hands of Lars Sullivan.

Shane was ready to hand the titles over to a team that he thought deserved them, Bryan and his intellectual equal Rowan. Raw's The Usos then arrived demanding that a championship match take place which Shane agreed to.

The Usos, despite their best efforts, were unable to topple the towering Rowan who survived multiple Superkicks to then perform his Iron Claw attack on Jey Uso for the victory. Bryan declared backstage that he would soon have the leather Tag Team Championship belts replaced with something more environmentally friendly.

Other moments from Smackdown included Randy Orton delivering an RKO to Ali and Andrade; The Miz and Shane once again getting into a brawl ahead of their Steel Cage Match at Money in the Bank; and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville defeating Carmella & Ember Moon.