Busy Philipps promoted "compassion and care" for women following Georgia's new abortion law. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Busy Philipps is going public about her abortion at age 15.

The 39-year-old actress shared her story during Tuesday's episode of Busy Tonight in response to Georgia's new abortion law.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed a new law Tuesday which bars women from terminating a pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat can be heard. The new law means abortions are illegal after about six weeks of pregnancy.

"I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this. Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them. Nobody else. Nobody."

"No bill that criminalizes abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice, but these laws will put more women at risk. Every woman deserves compassion and care, not judgment and interference when it comes to their own bodies.

The Dawson's Creek alum shared a statistic saying 1 in 4 women will have an abortion before age 45. She told the audience she is one of them.

"I had an abortion when I was 15 years old, and I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country," the star said. "I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more."

Philipps explained her decision to speak out in a tweet after the episode.

"I spoke about my abortion on my show tonight because I can not sit idly by while women's rights are stripped away," she wrote.

Philipps has hosted Busy Tonight since October. She told fans this week E! has canceled her show, which will air its final episode May 16. She plans to shop the show to other networks.