May 8 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette is giving fans a first glimpse of Hannah Brown with the Season 15 cast.

The ABC reality competition shared a group picture of Brown with her 30 suitors Wednesday after introducing the Season 15 contestants.

The image shows Brown standing in the center of the men vying for her heart during their first night on the show. The new Bachelorette star wears a sequined gown with a thigh-high slit.

"Which one of these men will make it to the end? #TheBachelorette," the caption reads.

Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison introduced the Season 15 contestants Tuesday.

Season 15 will feature Brian Bowles, 30, a math teacher from Louisville, Ky., and Cameron Ayala, a 30-year-old in software sales from Houston, Texas.

"It is Cam, the hip hop star out of Texas A&M. He doubles down on night one and I think you're going to enjoy his hip hop artistry," Harrison said.

Harrison teased drama to come while introducing Luke Parker, 24, an entrepreneur from Gainesville, Fla.

"There is more drama on this season than any season we've ever had of the show," Harrison said. "This is the most drama-filled season ever."

According to his Bachelorette bio, Matteo Valles, 25, a management consultant from Atlanta, Ga., has fathered 114 children as a sperm bank donor.

Brown initially competed for Colton Underwood's affections during The Bachelor Season 23. Her season of The Bachelorette premieres May 13.