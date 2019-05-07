Lisa Kudrow (R) and Dan Bucantinsky will executive produce 13 new episodes of "Who Do You Think You Are?" File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Who Do You Think You Are? is returning to NBC for an all-new season.

The network announced in a press release Monday the series will explore celebrity genealogies in 13 new episodes.

Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky and Ancestry will executive produce the new season.

"Dan and I could not possibly be happier to be back at NBC where we get to work with Paul Telegdy, George Cheeks and Meredith Ahr. It honestly feels like we're back home," Kudrow said.

Who Do You Think You Are? follows various stars as they uncover their personal history. The celebrities trace their family tree with the help of historians and other experts.

"Now, more than ever, people are looking to connect with their ancestry to uncover a deeper understanding of who they are," Ahr said. "We're excited to once again travel around the world with some of our favorite celebrities as they get answers and surprises about family members who came before them."

Kudrow, an actrss and producer known for playing Phoebe Buffay on Friends, shared her excitement in a tweet Monday.

"Yippee!" she wrote.

Who Do You Think You Are? initially had a three-season run on NBC from 2010 to 2012. The series aired for eight additional seasons on TLC from 2013 to 2018.

Kudrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Spike Lee, Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin Sheen, Kelly Clarkson, Cindy Crawford, Jim Parsons, Julie Chen, J.K. Rowling, Bryan Cranston, Courteney Cox and Mandy Moore are among the stars who have appeared in previous seasons.