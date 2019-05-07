WWE Raw: Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan have WrestleMania rematch

May 7 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston had a WrestleMania rematch against Daniel Bryan on Raw as a number of Smackdown superstars invaded the red brand.

Kingston and Bryan arrived onto Raw alongside Smackdown's Roman Reigns on Monday who claimed that he had unfinished business on the red brand.

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon used the opportunity to create the wild card rule meaning that on any given night, three Smackdown superstars could visit Raw and vice versa.

Vince then announced that Kingston would be defending his WWE Championship against Bryan in a WrestleMania rematch while Reigns would be taking on Drew McIntyre, also a rematch from the company's biggest event.

Bryan pulled out all the stops against Kingston in the main event, concentrating on The New Day member's arms as he placed him in multiple submission holds.

Bryan was close to victory after he administered the LeBell Lock, however, Kingston was able to hang on and reach the ropes.

The competitive match ended with a thrilling sequence that featured Kingston dodging Bryan's Running Knee and being able to get out of another LeBell Lock before connecting with the Trouble in Paradise for the victory.

Reigns' match against McIntyre, however, was interrupted by The Big Dog's rivals Shane McMahon and Elias of Smackdown. Shane and Elias attacked Reigns after he had taken McIntyre out with a Spear.

The Miz, as Shane and Elias continued to beat down Reigns, ran to the ring with a steel chair in hand and chased Shane out of the arena. Elias, meanwhile, helped McIntyre deliver a thundering Claymore to Reigns.

Reigns is set to face off against Elias at Money in the Bank on May 19 with the event also featuring The Miz taking on Shane in a Steel Cage Match.

Other moments from Raw included Universal Champion Seth Rollins and his Money in the Bank opponent AJ Styles losing to Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley after Styles left the match early; Braun Strowman throwing Sami Zayn into a dumpster; Ricochet defeating Robert Roode; Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch brawling with Lacey Evans; The Viking Raiders defeating Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins in a non-title match; The Usos pranking The Revival; Lars Sullivan attacking No Way Jose; and Bray Wyatt presenting a new episode of his bizarre children's television show, Firefly Funhouse.

The creepy episode featured Wyatt discovering that his puppet friend Mercy the Buzzard had eaten fellow puppet Rambling Rabbit. Wyatt concluded that Mercy was just expressing himself and rewarded him with an indoor picnic that was attended by a group of expressionless children.