Becca Kufrin on future with Garrett Yrigoyen: We're 'taking it day by day'

May 7 (UPI) -- Becca Kufrin says she's taking things slow with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

The 29-year-old television personality said in an interview with People published Monday she's living with Yrigoyen but not making wedding plans just yet.

"No wedding plans, no dates. We're kind of just playing it by ear and taking it day by day," she told the magazine. "We literally just figured out where we want to live and moved in together!"

Kufrin and Yrigoyen are living together in the San Diego, Calif., area. Kufrin said living with a partner for the first time has "been a change," especially since she and Yrigoyen have different habits.

"I was very independent and used to living on my own, it's been different to adapt to someone else's lifestyle," the star shared.

"Garrett and I are just completely different in everything," she said. "I'm very organized and so when I come home, I like to put everything in a proper place and put it away, so you don't see it."

Kufrin said their differences have also helped push her boundaries in a positive way.

"He's so adventurous and really pushing me outside my comfort zone to try new things, so it's been fun," she said.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen moved in together in January. Kufrin shared a photo of herself with Yrigoyen on a beach in San Diego at the end of March.

"Sandy Eggo <3," she captioned the post.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 14, which ended in August. Kufrin attended a reunion with several former Bachelorette stars Monday ahead of Hannah Brown's new season.

"Getting cheesy emotional here but I was so humbled and grateful to be part of such an amazingly fun and empowering reunion with my Bach sisters and fairly love father," the star captioned a group photo with Bachelorette host Chris Harrison.

"The show bonded us in a unique way that most think is fake or crazy, but it's real, I promise. Some of us found love on the show, but we all found love in each other. So see mom, it works #thebachelorette," she added.