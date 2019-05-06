Julie Bowen (R) and Cece Challerjee atend the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser on September 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Blake Shelton attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Julie Bowen said Blake Shelton was "so sweet" when she pranked him on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Julie Bowen is a fan of country star Blake Shelton after scaring him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 49-year-old actress discussed the moment during Monday's episode of the talk show, saying Shelton was "so sweet" when she pranked him on the series last week.

"Oh, he's so sweet. I am now a fan of his," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I knew him a little bit before but now I'm a fan, and I scared him. I feel bonded."

Bowen waited to scare Shelton in a box disguised as an end table during the show's May 1 episode. Shelton kept his arm on the box and pounded on it for emphasis several times during the interview.

"[I was] terrified. This is Blake Shelton. His hands are the size of a ham," Bowen said.

Bowen herself got a scare during Monday's episode when an Ellen producer dressed as Shelton popped out of the box.

"I was ready to fight him off like he was a White Walker!" she said, referencing Game of Thrones. "I was going to Arya Stark that man."

DeGeneres presented Shelton with an engagement countdown clock during his interview last week. She urged Shelton to propose to singer Gwen Stefani, his girlfriend of over three years.

"So Mother's Day is coming up. I have something for you to give her," DeGeneres said.

"So you're saying there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her?" Shelton responded. "See how I flipped it around and put it on her?"

Bowen plays Claire Dunphy on the ABC series Modern Family. The show is in its 10th season and co-stars Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.