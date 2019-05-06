May 6 (UPI) -- Gizelle Bryant says the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast made a big impression during their first encounter.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac star weighed in on the RHOBH cast during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after meeting several Real Housewives stars at WWHL host Andy Cohen's baby shower.

"[I met] all of the Beverly Hills girls, minus Erika [Girardi], because I knew Erika. So like Lisa Rinna, Kyle [Richards]," Bryant said. "Those women are crazy! In a good way. You want to hang out with them."

"And Dorit [Kemsley]," she added. "I thought Dorit was like, very Dorit. But she's fun! I loved her."

Bryant also met Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

"It was wild," she said of the event. "I was shocked that Teresa is a little bit more laid back. She is kinda quiet, kind of shy. I was like, 'Wassup, girl?!' She was like, 'Hi.'"

Cohen had invited all of the current Real Housewives stars to his baby shower in January ahead of son Benjamin's birth. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak called out Cohen on WWHL in February for not receiving an invite.

"Here's why you weren't invited -- because it was all current housewives [who] were invited and it was thrown by the five current housewives," Cohen explained.

The WWHL host said he texted Zolciak during the party to say he wished she was there. He said he didn't invite any former housewives to keep the guest list manageable.

"It's funny 'cause I heard from Jill Zarin the other day and she was like, 'I would have loved to been at your shower.' I go, 'You know what, Jill? I would have loved for you to have been at my shower,'" he said. "The problem is, look, I would have loved for Caroline Manzo to be there, too..."

Bryant has starred on RHOP since its debut in 2016. The series returned for a fourth season Sunday and co-stars Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.