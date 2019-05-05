'Y&R,' Alex Trebek, Valerie Bertinelli win Daytime Emmys

TV personality Valerie Bertinelli is honored with the 2,476th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on August 22, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

TV personality Mario Lopez hosted the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony in Pasadena on Sunday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The Young and the Restless won the top prize of Outstanding Drama, as well as the trophies for Outstanding Writing and Directing, at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony in Pasadena on Sunday.

General Hospital cast-mates Maurice Benard, Vernee Watson, Max Gail, Hayley Erin and Patricia Bethune won for Outstanding Lead Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Younger Actress and Guest Performer in a Drama respectively.

Days of Our Lives cast member Kyler Pettis earned the Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama title and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood from The Bold and the Beautiful was presented with the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy.

Rachael Ray was named Outstanding Talk Show -- Informative and Today's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb won for Outstanding Talk Show Hosts -- Informative.

The Outstanding Talk Show Hosts -- Entertainment statuette went to Live! stars Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and The Ellen DeGeneres Show won for Outstanding Talk Show -- Entertainment.

Jeopardy! presenter Alex Trebek was voted Outstanding Game Show Host and Family Feud was deemed Outstanding Game Show.

Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley earned the Outstanding Morning Program Emmy, while Valerie's Home Cooking earned the Outstanding Culinary Program honor and its star Valerie Bertinelli took home the trophy for Outstanding Culinary Host.

TV personalities Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood hosted the event, which recognizes excellence in daytime programming. Days of Our Lives led the field going into the competition with 27 nominations.