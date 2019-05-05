'Rachael Ray,' Kyler Pettis are early Daytime Emmy Award winners

May 5 (UPI) -- Rachael Ray was named Outstanding Talk Show -- Informative at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony in Pasadena on Sunday.
Other early winners included Days of Our Lives cast member Kyler Pettis, who earned the Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama title, and Patricia Bethune, who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer for her stint on General Hospital.
The Young and the Restless picked up the prizes for Outstanding Writing and Directing.
TV personalities Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood are hosting the event, which recognizes excellence in daytime programming. Days of Our Lives led the field going into the competition with 27 nominations.
