Julian Fellowes' 'Gilded Age' moves from NBC to HBO

"Downton Abbey" collaborators Julian Fellowes, Elizabeth McGovern and Gareth Neame in the pressroom at the 43rd International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 23, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- HBO has picked up The Gilded Age, a new costume drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and producer Gareth Neame.

No casting has been announced yet.

Set in 19th century New York, the 10-episode show was initially scheduled to debut on NBC.

"I feel very privileged to be making The Gilded Age with HBO and Universal Television," Fellowes said in an HBO news release.

"It has been a dream of mine for some time, as I am fascinated by this brutal and intensely glamorous period of America's history. It will be about ambition, of course, and envy and hatred and, perhaps most of all, about love. I hope people will enjoy the series. I know I will enjoy making it."

The Hollywood Reporter attributed the network switchup to the fact former NBC Entertainment President Bob Greenblatt is now overseeing HBO and WarnerMedia's other cable networks.