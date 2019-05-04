ITV orders Season 2 of Morven Christie's 'The Bay'

May 4 (UPI) -- The Bay, the British police drama starring Morven Christie and Daniel Ryan, is getting a second season on ITV.
Filming is to begin later this year. Additional casting is expected to be announced later this year.
"I am delighted with the audience response to The Bay," ITV's Polly Hill said in a statement Friday.
"It's very real and beautifully made by everyone involved, and as a result it held an audience of 7 million across 6 weeks. I think that audience will enjoy seeing where (screenwriter) Daragh (Carville) takes Lisa and the team, when they return with a new case for Series 2 next year."
Solving cases is all in a day's work for Detective Lisa Armstrong. We're pleased to confirm #TheBay will return to @ITV for series 2. pic.twitter.com/tumgQtFXqb— ITV (@ITV) May 3, 2019