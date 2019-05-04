ITV orders Season 2 of Morven Christie's 'The Bay'

Actress Morven Christie is to return for a second season of the police drama, "The Bay." Photo courtesy ITV

May 4 (UPI) -- The Bay, the British police drama starring Morven Christie and Daniel Ryan, is getting a second season on ITV.

Filming is to begin later this year. Additional casting is expected to be announced later this year.

"I am delighted with the audience response to The Bay," ITV's Polly Hill said in a statement Friday.

"It's very real and beautifully made by everyone involved, and as a result it held an audience of 7 million across 6 weeks. I think that audience will enjoy seeing where (screenwriter) Daragh (Carville) takes Lisa and the team, when they return with a new case for Series 2 next year."