Kenan Thompson plans to stay on 'SNL': 'It's the best job in the world'

May 3 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson plans to stay on the long-running series.

The 40-year-old actor discussed his future with the NBC sketch comedy show during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Three presidents have been in office since Thompson joined SNL in 2003. Thompson hopes to still be on the show when a potential fourth president takes office in 2020.

"Oh, would love it. I would love that," the star told host Ellen DeGeneres before joking, "Hopefully it will be in 2020, but we'll see what happens."

"It's the best job in the world," he said. "I can't see myself just walking away from it like that. Even with how busy I've been lately -- I'm doing another show on NBC called Bring the Funny."

Thompson became the longest-tenured cast member in Saturday Night Live history in 2017. He compared the cast to a "big giant family" in an interview with Deadline in August.

"If it was possible I'd stay forever and just retire as the one guy that never left, basically. I'd be totally fine with that, but at the same time I still have aspirations," the actor said.

"I've always wanted to be like a Steven Spielberg type, where I have my own DreamWorks Studios/Tyler Perry situation going on," he shared. "I'm big about trying to get other things going for other people. I think I'd be good at that."

Thompson came to fame on the Nickelodeon series All That and later starred with Kel Mitchell on Kenan & Kel.