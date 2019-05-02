'Karate Kid' sequel series 'Cobra Kai' renewed for Season 3

Actor Ralph Macchio arrives at "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" premiere in New York City on April 24, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio arrive for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The actors' YouTube series "Cobra Kai" has been renewed for a third season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- YouTube Premum has renewed its karate dramedy Cobra Kai for a third season to air in 2020.

The Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their iconic roles of Daniel and Johnny in the show, which kicked off its second season on the streaming service last month.

The series sees the former, high-school, martial-arts rivals clash again as adults in their 50s. The men are now the fathers of teens and the owners of dojos, with completely different parenting and teaching styles.

Martin Kove -- another star of the 1984 movie The Karate Kid -- joined the cast for Season 2, once again playing Johnny's former sensei, Kreese.

Macchio recently said the team behind the sequel show has been considering who else from the franchise might appear in future seasons.

"You don't want to just front-load everything," he said, noting no one wants the show to fizzle out. "We keep it moving."