Emilia Clarke arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kit Harington arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Maisie Williams appears in new photos for the next Season 8 episode of "Game of Thrones" alongside Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- HBO has released new images from the next episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 that explore the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell.

The photos, released on Wednesday, feature the survivors from last Sunday's epic confrontation with the Night King and his undead army including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), among others.

Jon Snow gives a somber look and sports some new scars from last Sunday's episode titled The Long Night as the remaining protagonists honor those who died during the battle with a mass funeral.

Arya has a black eye, while Daenerys is seen with her dragon Drogon, who appears to be healthy following the battle.

The images also feature the Iron Fleet and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) meeting with Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek).

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, which premieres Sunday, is directed by David Nutter and has a runtime of 78 minutes.

Vladimir Furdik, the actor who has portrayed the Night King since Season 6, recently spoke with Bustle about his thoughts on his character and The Long Night .

"But then I decided that in history, everywhere, kings never fight. I am a king, I have bodyguards. If I need to kill Jon Snow, there are 10 or 12 other White Walkers who can fight him," Furdik said about how the Night King did not physically fight with Jon Snow despite their history.

Furdik also discussed his silent stare down with Bran. "I think through the eyes and through my face, I told him everything," he said.