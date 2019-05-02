Emilia Clarke attends the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere on April 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke said the remaining three episodes of "Game of Thrones" Season 8 are "insane." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says fans should find "the biggest TV they can" to watch Season 8, Episode 5.

The 32-year-old British actress teased the remaining three episodes in the season during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series, told host Jimmy Kimmel Episodes 4, 5 and 6 are "going to be mental."

"Episode 5 is bigger," the star cryptically said.

"Episode 5 is... I mean, 4 and 5 and 6, they're all insane, but Episode 5," she added before making a mind-blown gesture. "Find the biggest TV you can!"

Clarke also reacted to Episode 3, which aired Sunday and featured the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell. She said it was "nuts" to watch the episode, which required 55 nights of shooting.

"Being in it and what you saw was really what it was like shooting it -- you saw blood and mud and angry, screaming people," the actress said. "It was amazing we didn't actually kill anyone. It was extraordinary."

Clarke said her co-star Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow, had some difficulty filming the scenes that show him riding Dany's dragon Rhaegal.

"He was kind of arrogant about it, like 'I can do this!' Then got on, and that was when I learned that men riding dragons is like a whole other thing," the star said. "A little more uncomfortable."

"He looked really pained," she said with a laugh.

Game of Thrones Episode 4 airs Sunday. HBO released stills from the episode this week showing the survivors of the Battle of Winterfell honoring those who died.