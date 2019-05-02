'Big Little Lies': Alexander Skarsgard says Season 2 is 'fantastic'

Jeffrey Nordling, Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern (left to right) attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nicole Kidman (R) and Alexander Skarsgard attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgard says Season 2 of the HBO series is "fantastic."

The 42-year-old Swedish actor discussed the season and new star Meryl Streep during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Skarsgard played Perry Wright, the abusive husband of Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman), in Season 1. Perry died in the Season 1 finale, and Skarsgard said he can't say whether he returns in the new season.

"I've read the second season," Skarsgard told host Jimmy Fallon. "I've read it, but I'm still not sure if I'm in it or not. It's fantastic."

"It's a very interesting take," he added. "It was meant to be a limited series -- there was never meant to be a second season."

Season 1 was based on the Liane Moriarty book Big Little Lies. Skarsgard confirmed Moriarty wrote a novel for Season 2, while David E. Kelley penned the screenplay.

"It was important to everyone involved that it warrant making another season, so you don't milk it for no reason," the star said.

"I think we can reveal that Meryl Streep plays my character's mom. She shows up and she kind of realizes that something is fishy," he added.

Big Little Lies stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz. The series released a trailer in April showing Streep's character, Mary Louise, mourning her son's death.