May 2 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler reminisces about the past in a new promo for Saturday Night Live ahead of the comedian's turn as guest host.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Sandler returning to SNL and viewing framed photos that line a hallway from his time on the sketch comedy series.

Sandler looks back fondly on some of his most popular SNL sketches and characters such as Cajun Man.

Sandler starts to become creeped out, however, when the photos start to showcase his personal life, highlighting how his privacy has been invaded with images of him sleeping in his bed.

"You never really leave," SNL cast member Kenan Thompson tells Sandler after running into him.

Sandler is set to host SNL for the first time on Saturday with musical guest Shawn Mendes. Sandler was a featured cast member on the series from 1991 to 1995.

Sandler will also be seen alongside Jennifer Aniston in Netflix's new film Murder Mystery, which will start streaming June 14.