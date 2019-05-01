May 1 (UPI) -- NCIS star Sean Murray says he has "no plans" to leave the show.

The 41-year-old actor addressed rumors he will exit the CBS series in a statement to Country Living on Wednesday.

"I'm under contract right now, so I have no plans to leave the show," he said. "I don't think McGee's going anywhere."

Murray previously discussed the possibility in an interview with CinemaBlend. In Season 16, McGee has been courted by a Silicon Valley tech company offering him a much higher salary.

"You know, I think there could be other circumstances in which it would play out," Murray said. "But I also feel that during ['Once Upon a Tim'], McGee kind of realizes that where he is is where he belongs, and it was the right decision for him to take this career path."

"I think he's real happy with the people that's he with, so I don't think McGee's going anywhere," he added.

NCIS was renewed in April for a 17th season. Murray celebrated the news in an Instagram post at the time.

"Season 17 means we will hit episode 400. #season17 #ncis #mcgee," he wrote.

NCIS co-stars Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama. The series airs Tuesdays on CBS.