Nicole Kidman (L) and Keith Urban attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nicole Kidman is set to star in an adaptation of novel "Nine Perfect Strangers" for Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Hulu has given a straight-to-series order for an adaptation of author Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman.

Nine Perfect Strangers will take place at a health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation for nine visitors who are on a 10-day retreat in search of better living.

Kidman will star as Masha, the resort's director who is watching over the nine visitors and who is on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies.

Kidman also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Moriarty, David E. Kelly, John Henry Butterworth, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver.

Kelly and Butterworth are co-writing and will also serve as co-showrunners. Nine Perfect Strangers is expected to arrive on Hulu in late 2020.

The novel, released in September, spent 13 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.