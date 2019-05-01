Dorit Kemsley gave an update after her friendship-ending fight with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Lisa Vanderpump. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Dorit Kemsley says she hasn't spoken to Lisa Vanderpump since their blowout fight on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 42-year-old television personality gave an update during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after her friendship-ending fight with Vanderpump aired on the Bravo series.

Tuesday's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, cut ties with Kemsley and the star's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, in the wake of the #PuppyGate drama. Kemsley had accused Vanderpump of leaking stories to the press after a dog she adopted from Vanderpump's organization ended up at a shelter.

Kemsley told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen she was surprised Vanderpump ended their friendship over the matter.

"[I was] definitely [surprised]. I didn't think it would end like that, quite honestly," she said before telling Cohen neither she nor PK have spoken to the Vanderpumps since.

Kemsley also addressed PK's conflict with her co-star Kyle Richards. PK told Richards she might have "issues" since she's also clashed with Vanderpump. Richards defended Kemsley in a conversation with Vanderpump amid the pair's feud.

"I don't really think that her issue with Lisa was just about me. I mean, understand that she was defending me, but in this particular instance with PK, [it was bigger]," Kemsley said.

"It was a joke," she said of PK's comment. "I was also defending Kyle because I thought he had put his foot in his mouth and it was insensitive. But then there's a point where you just have to get over it."

Vanderpump and Richards had their own blowout fight on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in April after Richards accused Vanderpump of spreading the story about Kemsley. Vanderpump addressed the feudon Watch What Happens Live the same month, saying, "It's been very sad."