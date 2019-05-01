Chrissy Teigen has been tapped to host a new cooking show on Hulu alongside celebrity chef David Chang. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen and celebrity chef David Chang are set to co-host a new cooking show that will air on Hulu titled Family Style.

The series, announced on Wednesday, will explore how food can bring friends and family together by fostering social connections.

Chang is the founder and chef of the Momofuku resturant group while Teigen is a former model and celebrity personality who has released two cookbooks, 2016's Cravings and 2018's Cravings: Hungry For More.

Teigen, who currently co-hosts Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle, additionally signed a two-year development deal at Hulu through her company Suit & Thai Productions to produce original content for the streaming service from scripted dramas to talk shows.

Hulu has also teamed up with Chang's Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to produce food-focused original series.