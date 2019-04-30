Noah Centineo, Lana Condor made pact not to date before 'All the Boys' filming

April 30 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he and co-star Lana Condor made a pact before they started filming To All the Boys I've Loved Before: They would not date each other before they started filming the romantic comedy.

"We really connected because we were both going through some things," Centineo said on Monday's show. "We just opened up about it from the beginning and it was kind of this like unsaid agreement but it was like 'This is a platonic thing.'"

Centineo and Condor are set to star in Netflix's sequel to the movie.

Centineo also confirmed that he will be portraying the heroic He-Man in the upcoming, live-action Masters of the Universe film reboot.

"I have an affinity for being in my underwear," Centineo said, referring to how He-Man is normally shirtless and how Centineo has modeled for Calvin Klein. "I'm very excited. It's quite an opportunity."

Centineo and Fallon took part in a Dance Battle, in which they were tasked with making up dance moves for randomly generated phrases that were high school themed such as "The science room lava lamp" and "Dirty dancing when the chaperone ain't looking."