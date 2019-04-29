"Mr. Robot" writer-producer Sam Esmail and Emmy Rossum arrive for the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek said he expects to grieve when his psychological drama Mr. Robot ends with its fourth season this year.

USA Network announced in August that the show would not return for Season 5.

"Mr. Robot has been the greatest experience with the greatest people, and I will be so sad when it's over," Malek said at a Tribeca Film Festival panel discussion on Sunday.

Sitting beside Malek at the event in New York were show creator Sam Esmail and co-stars Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin.

"There's a lot of anxiety around what's going on in the world right now. I think Elliot tapped into that," Esmail said of the cybersecurity expert-turned-revolutionary that Malek plays.

"The final season of Mr. Robot is one very long Christmas special," he said.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the film festival, Malek said he thinks playing Eliot helped him land his Oscar-winning role in the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

"This seemed to propel me into a different space. I wouldn't have gotten the role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, if it wasn't for this show," Malek said.

