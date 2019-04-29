Glenn Close appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for "The Wife." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rami Malek (C) is joined by Brian May (L) and Roger Taylor of Queen backstage after Malek won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for "Bohemian Rhapsody." The film also won Best Picture (Drama). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast and crew of "The Americans" appear backstage after winning the award for Best Television Series (Drama). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carol Burnett appears backstage with the first inaugural Carol Burnett award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga, and Mark Ronson appear backstage after winning the award for Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for "Shallow" in "A Star is Born." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sandra Oh appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for "Killing Eve." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Cody Fern, Judith Light, Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Finn Wittrock, and Jon Jon Briones appear backstage after winning Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Criss appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly, Linda Cardellini, and Mahershala Ali appear backstage after winning Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ali appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Michael Douglas, Al Higgins, Alan Arkin, and Chuck Lorre appear backstage after winning the award for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "The Kominsky Method." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rachel Brosnahan appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, Winner for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jeff Bridges appears backstage with the Cecil B. Demille Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Clarkson appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Sharp Objects." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Director Alfonso Cuarón appears backstage after winning Best Director (Motion Picture) for "Roma." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ben Whishaw appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television in "A Very English Scandal." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Michael Douglas appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "The Kominsky Method." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Colman appears backstage after winning for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Arquette appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television in "Escape at Dannemora." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Richard Madden appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for "Bodyguard." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Film composer Justin Hurwitz appears backstage after winning Best Original Score (Motion Picture) for "First Man." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo