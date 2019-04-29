Kourtney Kardashian (R) with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Kourtney said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Khloe is in a good place after her split from Tristan Thompson. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday that her sister Khloe Kardashian is focusing on her 1-year-old daughter True after her split from NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed to DeGeneres that Khloe Kardashian and Thompson have split following his cheating scandal from February. Thompson is True's father.

"I know that she's very strong and I just feel like she's in a really good place," Kourtney Kardashian said of her sister.

"I know what it's like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years," she said, referring to her history with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children -- 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old Reign.

"She's the best mom to her daughter and that's where all her energy is going," Kourtney Kardashian said.

Kourtney Kardashian also played a game of Who'd You Rather on Ellen, where she was asked which male celebrity she would want to end up with.

She chose John Mayer over Post Malone and stayed with the singer over Trevor Noah, Shawn Mendes, Lewis Hamilton, Zac Efron and Michael B. Jordan. She was allowed to pick both Mayer and Leonardo DiCaprio in the final round.