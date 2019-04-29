CBS All Access orders Season 2 of 'Twilight Zone'

Actor Steven Yeun attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- CBS All Access announced Monday it has renewed its anthology series The Twilight Zone for a second season.

Oscar-winning Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele hosts and produces the sci-fi and horror anthology series.

Season 1 is now available on the streaming service.

Among the guest stars who appeared in the eerie, standalone stories were Chris O'Dowd, Steven Yeun, Taissa Farmiga, Betty Gabriel, John Cho, Seth Rogen and Zazie Beetz.

"Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date," Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, said in a statement.

McNamara added: "Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season."

The original version of The Twilight Zone aired from 1959 to 1964.