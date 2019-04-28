Major characters die in action-packed 'Game of Thrones' episode

Married TV stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington arrive at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Author George R.R. Martin arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The third episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season aired on HBO Sunday night.

Its enormous, bloody battle lasted about 90 minutes on screen and featured zombies, a bone-crushing giant and fire-breathing dragons.

Numerous key characters also died.

Based on the novels of George R.R, Martin, the show follows rival families and their allies as they fight to secure the Iron Throne -- and the power that comes with it -- in the medieval fantasy world of Westeros.

The first two episodes of this season set the scene for the Battle of Winterfell, with most of the characters assembling in the northern part of the country in the hope of defeating their common foe, the undead Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and his legions of White Walkers.

Spoilers ahead



Major characters who heroically perished Sunday include Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen,) Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen,) Melisandre (Carice van Houten) and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey.)

The carnage ended when Arya (Maisie Williams) stabbed the Night King and his minions dropped to the ground, lifeless once again. Winterfell -- the castle belonging to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the Stark family -- was left in ruins.

Only three more episodes are slated to air.