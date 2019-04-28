'Designated Survivor' Season 3 to debut on Netflix June 7

Actress Maggie Q arrive at the "Blind" premiere on June 26, 2017 in New York City File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Adan Canto arrives at the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world premiere in New York City on May 10, 2014. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Actor Kiefer Sutherland will return in fresh episodes of "Designated Survivor" on June 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the political thriller Designated Survivor will begin streaming on Netflix on June 7.

The first two seasons of the Kiefer Sutherland-led show originated on ABC and later streamed on Netflix.

The series followed Sutherland's Tom Kirkman character, a low-level bureaucrat who suddenly becomes President of the United States after a terror attack kills everyone in the Capitol building during the State of the Union address.

Netflix picked up the show in September after ABC canceled it.

"The 3rd season of Designated Survivor sees President Kirkman face a political reality... campaigning. What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today's world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and 'fake news.' Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance," a press release said.

Returning to the show are Adan Canto as Aaron Shore, Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes, Kal Penn as Seth Wright and Maggie Q as Hannah Wells.

Joining the ensemble this season are Anthony Edwards, Lorraine Zimmer, Dontae Evans and Isabel Pardo.