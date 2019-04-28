CBS orders more 'NCIS: New Orleans,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Actor Chris O'Donnell reacts to comments during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,544th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 5, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper and actor LL Cool J shows off his bling for photographers as he arrives for the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center, on December 3, 2017, in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

"NCIS: New Orleans" -- starring Scott Bakula -- has been renewed for a sixth season. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its procedurals NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles for the 2019-20 broadcast season.

Starring Scott Bakula, NCIS: New Orleans is now in its fifth season.

NCIS: Los Angeles -- with Chris O'Donnell and L.L. Cool J -- is in its 10th season.

"Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

"They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We're excited to have Chris, LL, Scott and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world."

NCIS -- the franchise's Mark Harmon-led flagship series -- was renewed two weeks ago for Season 17.