CBS orders more 'NCIS: New Orleans,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

April 28 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its procedurals NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles for the 2019-20 broadcast season.
Starring Scott Bakula, NCIS: New Orleans is now in its fifth season.
NCIS: Los Angeles -- with Chris O'Donnell and L.L. Cool J -- is in its 10th season.
"Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.
"They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We're excited to have Chris, LL, Scott and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world."
NCIS -- the franchise's Mark Harmon-led flagship series -- was renewed two weeks ago for Season 17.