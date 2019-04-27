Shannen Doherty joins '90210' spinoff

Left to right, Fashion stylist Deborah Waknin-Harwin and actress Shannen Doherty attend the biennial televised fundraising special "Stand Up to Cancer " telecast in Santa Monica on September 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Shannen attends the 5th biennial Stand Up to Cancer televised fundraising event in Los Angeles on September 9, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Shannen Doherty has joined the cast of the upcoming "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Shannen Doherty has announced on social media that she will appear in the upcoming spinoff of the show.

"Yes it's official. The real question is.... will we still be rocking those outfits. #bh90210," the 48-year-old actress captioned a throwback photo of her with her once and future co-stars Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris and Jennie Garth.

The group image also includes Luke Perry, who died last month after suffering a stroke. He was 52.

Fox confirmed to TVGuide.com that Doherty would appear in the series, which is expected to debut this summer.

The dramedy will feature the actors as themselves reuniting to try to get bring back their beloved show.