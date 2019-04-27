No Season 4 for 'Santa Clarita Diet' on Netflix

Actress Drew Barrymore attends the European premiere of "Missing You Already" in London on September 17, 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actor Timothy Olyphant arrives at the 2016 Atlantic Theater Company Actors Choice Gala on March 7, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled its horror comedy Santa Clarita Diet after three seasons.

"The world had never known a 'zom-com' until Santa Clarita Diet, and we're indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix," Netflix said in a statement to Variety.

The streaming service added: "We're grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come."

Created by Fresco, the show was about a flesh-eating, zombie real-estate agent and her husband who live with their daughter Abby (played by Liv Hewson) in suburban California. Its final season became available on Netflix last month.

"Everything ends," Fresco and executive producer Tracy Katsky said in their own statement to Deadline.com. "This was a thing. And so it ended. We'll miss it but are proud of the work we did and will always appreciate the love and enthusiasm we felt from our audience. It if was up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years."