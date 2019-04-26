Nyle DiMarco, Patrick Duffy to star on 'Station 19' Season 2 finale

Patrick Duffy arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on May 3, 2014. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Nyle DiMarco (L) with Peta Murgatroyd. DiMarco is set to appear on the Season 2 finale of "Station 19" alongside Patrick Duffy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Nyle DiMarco and Patrick Duffy have been tapped to star in ABC's upcoming Season 2 finale of Station 19 on May 16.

DiMarco, best known for winning America's Next Top Model in 2015 and Season 22 of Dancing with the Stars, will be portraying deaf firefighter Dylan who is described as being funny, easy to love and hard to forget for one member of Station 19.

Duffy, who famously portrayed Bobby Ewing on Dallas, will be seen as firefighter Terry, a "salt-of-the-earth type guy" who joins the Station 19 crew during a crisis.

Station 19 is a firefighter drama spinoff of ABC's Grey's Anatomy . The ensemble cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

A two episode crossover event between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy is set to take place on May 2.