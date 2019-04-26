Michael Douglas (L) and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive for the the 25th annual SAG Awards on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michael Douglas (L) with his "Kominsky Method" co-star Alan Arkin. Douglas will be receiving the prestigious Crystal Nymph award at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas is set to receive the prestigious Crystal Nymph award for lifetime achievement at the 59th annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 18.

Prince Albert II of Monaco will be presenting Douglas with the award during the event's closing ceremony. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will begin on June 14.

Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland, Patricia Arquette, Mariska Hargitay, and Marg Helgenberger have previously received the Crystal Nymph award.

Douglas started his career with a role on CBS' 1969 Playhouse special The Experiment before starring on ABC's The Streets of San Francisco from 1972 to 1976.

The actor returned to television recently on Netflix's The Kominsky Method where he portrays an aging actor alongside Alan Arkin as his longtime agent. The role earned Douglas a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy. The series was renewed for a second season in January.

Douglas has also earned a Golden Globe Emmy and SAG award for portraying Liberace in HBO's Behind the Candelabra in 2013.

"Michael Douglas' long career encompasses television, film and theater at the highest level, and he continues to be one of today's most highly-respected actors. It's a great pleasure to welcome such an outstanding talent to our Festival and to recognize the huge impact his work has had on the global television industry," Monte-Carlo Television Festival CEO Laurent Puons said in a statement.