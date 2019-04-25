Mark Wahlberg and his brothers star on the A&E series "Wahlburgers." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Wahlburgers will return for a 10th and final season in May.

A&E announced in a press release Thursday the reality series, which follows Mark Wahlberg and his family's restaurant chain, will premiere its final season May 15.

Mark and his brothers, Donnie Wahlberg and Paul Wahlberg, launched Wahlburgers with a single location in Hingham, Mass., in 2011. The siblings now have over 30 locations across the country.

"Creating the Wahlbergers restaurants has been an incredible experience and we are so grateful to have shared it with A&E viewers these last nine seasons," Mark said in a statement.

"It's been an amazing journey that has brought us closer as a family and launched our little business to heights we never could've imagined," Donnie added.

Season 10 will celebrate Wahlburgers' success. The season shows Mark, Donnie and Paul balance work and family as they work to open restaurants at U.S. military bases across the globe.

"We're so appreciative to the Wahlberg family for opening up their hearts and lives to the A&E viewers over the years," A&E Network EVP and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant said. "We are so excited for the fans to see what the brothers have been cooking up for the final season."