April 25 (UPI) -- Lucifer teases a love triangle in its first full-length Season 4 trailer.

The Netflix series released a promo Thursday featuring Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and the biblical character Eve (Inbar Lavi).

Lucifer is torn between Chloe, who saw his true face for the first time in the Season 3 finale, and Eve, his ex-girlfriend who accepts him for who he is.

"After I saw your face, I felt lost," Chloe says after Lucifer asks her out on a date. "I just want to get back to work."

Eve's return may have serious consequences, as a prisoner tells Chloe in another scene.

"When the Devil finds his first love, evil shall be released," the person says.

TVLine said Eve will first appear in Episode 3 of the new season.

"Lucifer is in a very vulnerable moment, emotionally -- not that he would ever recognize that -- when out of nowhere, Eve turns up," Ellis told the publication. "[Seeing her] brings back so much for Lucifer, about the man he used to be -- or, the Devil he used to be."

"[Chloe feels] jealous and threatened, which was so fun to play," German added. "I feel like Chloe a lot of times has everything so together and is so precise and type-A and anal retentive, so it was fun to play, like, 'Who's this girl with the pretty dresses and the long, beautiful hair?'"

Lucifer Season 4 premieres May 8 on Netflix. The series released a teaser featuring a shirtless Ellis earlier this month.