Luann de Lesseps (L) and Sonja Morgan attend the New York premiere of "Gloria Bell" on March 4. File Photo by Jazon Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Luann de Lesseps said "everything's great" with daughter Victoria and son Noel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps says her children have officially dropped their lawsuit against her.

The 53-year-old television personality said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live "everything's great" with Victoria and Noel, her daughter and son with ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps.

"Everything's great. Everything's great with my kids," she told host Andy Cohen. "I'm happy."

Victoria, Noel and Alexandre filed a lawsuit against de Lesseps in July claiming she broke a stipulation in her 2009 divorce settlement. The lawsuit alleged de Lesseps failed to create a trust for her kids and used the money to buy a home in upstate New York.

De Lesseps said she still has the house in upstate New York and a home in the Hamptons.

"We'll all be using all of our houses," she said. "All together."

De Lesseps previously told People in August she had reconciled with her children amid their legal battle.

"Things between my kids and I are going great," the star said. "Everything is cool."

"The story continues between [Alexandre and me], but not the children," she added. "That's all that matters to me. We'll work things out."

De Lesseps stars on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of New York. The show premiered an 11th season in March and co-stars Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.