Actress Naomi Watts attends the Fashion Awards in London on December 10, 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Actress Sienna Miller arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 amfAR Gala New York on February 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Russell Crowe will be seen in the limited series "The Loudest Voice," starting June 30 on Showtime. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The Loudest Voice, a limited series about Roger Ailes and FOX News, is scheduled to debut June 30 on Showtime.

Now filming in New York, the seven-part drama stars Russell Crowe as Ailes. The ensemble will also feature Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney, Josh Charles and Josh Stamberg.

The show is based on Gabriel Sherman's book. Sherman wrote the first episode with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Tom McCarthy.

Kari Skogland -- whose credits include The Handmaid's Tale -- directed multiple episodes of The Loudest Voice.

A teaser released this week shows Crowe as conservative newsman Ailes declaring, "Here in America, television news is king."

Ailes left FOX News in July 2016 following sexual harassment allegations from broadcast journalists Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly. He died in May 2017 at the age of 77.