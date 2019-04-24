Sara Gilbert will appear on the season of Netflix's "Atypical." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Sara Gilbert has signed on to star in the upcoming third season of Netflix's Atypical in a recurring guest role.

Gilbert, of The Conners and The Talk fame, is set to portray university ethics educator Professor Judd who is described as being irritable and constantly underwhelmed yet still compassionate.

Gilbert confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday but posting a selfie she took with series star Keir Gilchrist.

"So excited to be part of one of my favorite shows season 3 #atypicalnetflix," the actress said.

Atypical, which was renewed for a 10-episode third season in October, follows Sam (Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as Sam's mother Elsa with Michael Rapaport as his father Doug and Brigette Lundy-Paine as his sister Casey.

Atypical hails from creator, writer and executive producer Robia Rashid (How I Met Your Mother, Will & Grace).

Gilbert recently announced that she will be exiting The Talk after nine years as a co-host following Season 9.