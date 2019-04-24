Laura Donnelly (R) will play the lead role in the new HBO series "The Nevers." File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- Laura Donnelly has joined the cast of Joss Whedon's upcoming HBO series.

Variety confirmed Tuesday the 36-year-old actress will play the lead role in The Nevers, a new sci-fi series from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly creator.

HBO ordered The Nevers straight-to-series in July. The show follows a group of Victorian women with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world.

Donnelly will star as Amalia True, a reckless, impulsive and emotionally damaged hero. The character is described a a menace to stuffy Victorian society.

"Laura Donnelly has charisma, wisdom and an anarchic precision that not only captures Amalia but defines her," Whedon said. "She's fierce and she's funny -- and I need both for the journey ahead."

Donnelly celebrated her casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"I'm so thrilled to finally be able to announce this!" she wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter said Whedon will co-write the series with Buffy veterans Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie. He will also serve as showrunner and director.

Donnelly is best known for playing Janey Fraser Murray on the Starz series Outlander.