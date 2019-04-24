Trending Stories

Mercedes 'MJ' Javid lands in ICU after son's birth
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban attend church as a family
BTS on future military service: 'We'll be ready'
Twice releases new EP, 'Fancy' music video
Country singer Dylan Scott says baby No. 2 is a girl

Photo Gallery

 
Jessica Lange turns 70: A look back

Latest News

South Korea uncovers hundreds of undocumented workers on tourist visas
Mexico rounding up, deporting migrants hoping to reach U.S.
Amy Poehler on her 'Wine Country' cast: 'They just kill'
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors stifle Orlando Magic to clinch series
Bacteria behave as individuals when navigating a maze
 
Back to Article
/