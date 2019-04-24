April 24 (UPI) -- Reigning Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer has reached a cash total of $1,061,554 over the course of 14 games.

Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, reached the milestone on Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy! where he won $118,816.

He is only the second contestant in the game show's 35-year history to reach $1 million in regular-season play behind Ken Jennings who earned $2,520,700 over the course of 74 games.

"Despite what The Social Network says, $ 1 million felt really cool," Holzhauer said in a statement in reference to a line from the 2010 film.

Holzhauer is currently averaging $75, 825 per victory, besting Jennings' average of $34,000 per victory. His top single game total equals $131,127, a Jeopardy! record.

Holzhauer also has answered 32 Daily Doubles questions out of 35 correctly and has answered 93% of his Final Jeopardy! questions correctly.