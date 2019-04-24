Gabriel Iglesias shared a poster and a premiere date for his Netflix series, "Mr. Iglesias." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias says his Netflix series will premiere in June.

The 42-year-old actor and comedian shared a poster and a premiere date for the new comedy in an Instagram post Wednesday.

The poster features the show's title on a chalkboard and an apple with Iglesias' silhouette bitten out. The comedian plays Gabe Iglesias, a high school teacher, in the new series.

"It's official, Fluffy has a sitcom. #MrIglesias premiers Friday, June 21st on @Netflix #GabrielIglesias #mriglesiasnetflix," he captioned the post.

Netflix posted a series of first-look photos Wednesday on Twitter. The pictures show Iglesias in character as the good-natured teacher.

"If Gabriel Iglesias hadn't become a stand-up comic, he would have been a history teacher -- so we gave him a chance to live out that alternate reality with 'Mr. Iglesias,' a new comedy series premiering June 21," the post reads.

If Gabriel Iglesias hadn't become a stand-up comic, he would have been a history teacher - so we gave him a chance to live out that alternate reality with "Mr. Iglesias," a new comedy series premiering June 21 - FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/sSor4k0ZWQ— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 24, 2019

Mr. Iglesias co-stars Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Richard Gant and Sherri Shepherd. Deadline said the show follows Gabe as he teaches gifted but misfit kids at a public high school.

Iglesias is known for the stand-up films The Fluffy Movie and Gabriel Iglesias: I'm Sorry for What I Said While I Was Hungry. He has also starred in the stand-up specials Hot and Fluffy, I'm Not Fat... I'm Fluffy and One Show Fits All.