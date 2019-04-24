Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' to end with Season 3

"Andi Mack" star Peyton Elizabeth Lee. The Disney Channel series will be coming to an end in July. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Disney Channel family sitcom Andi Mack will be finishing its run with the conclusion of Season 3.

The series, from creator Terri Minsky (Lizzie McGuire), will be returning from hiatus on June 21 with two new back-to-back episodes. Andi Mack's final episodes will then air every Friday at 8 p.m. before the series finale arrives on July 26.

Andi Mack follows the titular character portrayed by Peyton Elizabeth Lee as she comes of age and discovers that her older sister is actually her mother and the woman she though was her mother is actually her grandmother.

The series also famously featured star Joshua Rush's character Cyrus Goodman coming out as gay -- a first for Disney Channel.

Lilan Bowden, Sofia Wylie and Asher Angel also starred.

"Andi Mack was a labor of love for a room of impassioned, inventive writers, a talented and dedicated crew, and an extraordinary, miraculous cast who inspired us all," Minsky said in a statement.

"We had the honor of breaking a lot of new ground for Disney Channel. We were its first serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian-American family and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who the words, 'I'm gay,'" she continued.