CBS All Access orders Season 4 of 'The Good Fight'

April 24 (UPI) -- CBS All Access has announced it renewed its legal drama The Good Fight for a fourth season.

Starring Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Sheen and Delroy Lindo, the show is a spinoff of The Good Wife, which ran from 2009 to 2016.

"The Good Fight is in the middle of an incredible third season and continues to be a flagship original series for the service," Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Its visionary creators Robert and Michelle King and the extraordinary cast continue to explore the cultural climate with insight, humor and courage, and we can't wait to see where these indelible characters go next."